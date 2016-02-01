Zouma shocked by decision to let Terry leave Chelsea

Kurt Zouma believes John Terry's form this season should have been enough to earn a new contract at Chelsea.

After Sunday's 5-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over MK Dons, Terry confirmed he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after being informed a new deal would not be forthcoming.

That will bring an end to a 17-and-a-half-year playing career with the club that has seen captain Terry make 690 appearances and win every major club honour available.

A shocked Zouma expressed concern at the impact Terry's exit could have at Stamford Bridge, with the young Frenchman believing his skipper still has a lot to offer.

"I am very surprised," Zouma told the London Evening Standard. "Now we have to see what John wants to do because I think he can play for another one or two years.

"This feels like when we lost Didier [Drogba] last summer. He [Terry] is a huge personality at Chelsea. When you lose these kind of players, you have to replace them but I don't know how John can be replaced. We have to think about it.

"For me he can play many more times. He is still at a top level. He has been playing very well since I arrived at Chelsea. He can continue for sure.

"His performances have been consistent. Since I have been at the club, I haven't seen him play badly. That's the truth. He was always helping everybody.

"He has been a massive support to me. When I started my first games last year he was always talking to me. He is a legend and a very good leader. I have learnt a lot from him. I don't know what to say, I am very surprised."