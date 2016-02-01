Zouma shocked by decision to let Terry leave Chelsea
Chelsea's decision to let John Terry leave at the end of the Premier League season has left Kurt Zouma shocked and worried.
Kurt Zouma believes John Terry's form this season should have been enough to earn a new contract at Chelsea.
After Sunday's 5-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over MK Dons, Terry confirmed he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after being informed a new deal would not be forthcoming.
That will bring an end to a 17-and-a-half-year playing career with the club that has seen captain Terry make 690 appearances and win every major club honour available.
A shocked Zouma expressed concern at the impact Terry's exit could have at Stamford Bridge, with the young Frenchman believing his skipper still has a lot to offer.
"I am very surprised," Zouma told the London Evening Standard. "Now we have to see what John wants to do because I think he can play for another one or two years.
"This feels like when we lost Didier [Drogba] last summer. He [Terry] is a huge personality at Chelsea. When you lose these kind of players, you have to replace them but I don't know how John can be replaced. We have to think about it.
"For me he can play many more times. He is still at a top level. He has been playing very well since I arrived at Chelsea. He can continue for sure.
"His performances have been consistent. Since I have been at the club, I haven't seen him play badly. That's the truth. He was always helping everybody.
"He has been a massive support to me. When I started my first games last year he was always talking to me. He is a legend and a very good leader. I have learnt a lot from him. I don't know what to say, I am very surprised."
