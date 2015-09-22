Zouma: Terry a great teacher

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has voiced his admiration for John Terry and sees the 34-year-old as an example to follow.

Terry is no longer an undisputed starter for the Premier League this champions as Jose Mourinho has preferred Zouma alongside Gary Cahill in recent weeks.

The Frenchman, though, has insisted that club captain Terry remains an important figure at Chelsea.

"John is a legend and is an example to me," Zouma was quoted as saying by The Evening Standard.

"He is a really good teacher for me. He is still there, he is a leader.

"We have good defenders, I can play, John can play and Gary Cahill as well. Now we just have to recover our defensive organisation of last season.

"It doesn't matter who plays, we have to keep going and keep clean sheets. I am very happy because I have had a chance to play some games and to show what I can do.

"But I have to keep going because I’m still young and have to learn a lot from John and Gary. I’m happy to play with them and learn from them."

Zouma took Terry's place in the starting XI versus Maccabi Tel Aviv and Arsenal.