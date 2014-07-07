Zubizarreta coy over Suarez and Sanchez

Media reports claim Barca have agreed a fee of around £62 million with Liverpool for Uruguay striker Suarez, who is serving a four-month ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the FIFA World Cup.

Although the former Ajax man is suspended from all football-related activity, he would be able to complete a medical and join the Spanish giants if a deal is finalised.

Sanchez has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus, but Zubizarreta was giving nothing away about potential transfer activity at the Catalan club during a press conference to unveil new goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

He said: "We are working towards building the best squad possible before the transfer window shuts and it's positive that people (from Barcelona) are travelling (in order to complete deals) but it's important that we only communicate official deals.

"When we have reached one, we will announce it."

When asked again about Chile winger Sanchez's future, he said: "There is nothing new to report. We will announce deals when they are done. Right now, we have two Chileans (Sanchez and Bravo) in our squad."