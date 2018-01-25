Niklas Süle News and Features
Latest about Niklas Süle
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk hails young defender with “great future ahead of him”
By Greg Lea
Niklas Süle
Manchester United identify £40m Bayern Munich star as top defensive target
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United Manchester United make initial enquiry on the availability of Bayern Munich's Niklas Süle.
Bayern Munich 3 Fortuna Dusseldorf 3: Lukebakio treble cranks pressure up on Kovac
By FourFourTwo Staff
Niko Kovač Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead in the final 13 minutes as Dodi Lukebakio's treble sealed a point for Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Bundesliga 2018-19: Can Bayern's stars recover from World Cup woe?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich's latest Bundesliga title defence could be in jeopardy if their stars cannot recover from miserable World Cup campaigns.
Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mats Hummels Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels lamented his team's errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.
Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
By FourFourTwo Staff
Arjen Robben Joshua Kimmich and Niklas Sule believe Bayern Munich can cope with the loss of key players in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
By FourFourTwo Staff
Niklas Süle Real Madrid escaped the Allianz Arena with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich thinks it should have been a different story.
Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule
By FourFourTwo Staff
Niklas Süle Julian Nagelsmann has a reputation for innovation on the training pitch and Niklas Sule branded the Hoffenheim boss a "tactics freak".
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.