Niklas Süle News and Features

Latest about Niklas Süle

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk hails young defender with “great future ahead of him”

By Greg Lea

Manchester United make move for Bayern Munich star – report

By Greg Lea

Manchester United identify £40m Bayern Munich star as top defensive target

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United Manchester United make initial enquiry on the availability of Bayern Munich's Niklas Süle.

Manchester United

Bayern Munich 3 Fortuna Dusseldorf 3: Lukebakio treble cranks pressure up on Kovac

By FourFourTwo Staff

Niko Kovač Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead in the final 13 minutes as Dodi Lukebakio's treble sealed a point for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Niko Kovač

Bundesliga 2018-19: Can Bayern's stars recover from World Cup woe?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich's latest Bundesliga title defence could be in jeopardy if their stars cannot recover from miserable World Cup campaigns.

Manuel Neuer

Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mats Hummels Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels lamented his team's errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Mats Hummels

Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng

By FourFourTwo Staff

Arjen Robben Joshua Kimmich and Niklas Sule believe Bayern Munich can cope with the loss of key players in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Arjen Robben

Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2

By FourFourTwo Staff

Niklas Süle Real Madrid escaped the Allianz Arena with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich thinks it should have been a different story.

Niklas Süle

Nagelsmann is a tactics freak, says Sule

By FourFourTwo Staff

Niklas Süle Julian Nagelsmann has a reputation for innovation on the training pitch and Niklas Sule branded the Hoffenheim boss a "tactics freak".

Niklas Süle

Sule 'firmly convinced' Goretzka will succeed at Bayern

By FourFourTwo Staff

Niklas Süle Leon Goretzka will join Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of the season and Niklas Sule is confident he will be a leading player.

Niklas Süle
