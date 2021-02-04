Chelsea transfer news: Blues add three Bundesliga defenders to summer shortlist

Chelsea have reportedly drawn up a defensive shortlist that includes RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich pair David Alaba and Niklas Sule.

The Blues’ new German boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on returning to his home country in search of defensive reinforcements at the end of the season, writes Bild.

Leipzig’s 22-year-old centre-back Upamecano is expected to be at the centre of a fierce transfer battle in the summer after attracting the interest of top clubs across the continent.

His agent Volker Struth has confirmed that the defender has a €42.5 million release clause in his contract at the Bundesliga club, and Upamecano is a top target for Bayern.

Alaba is set to leave Bavaria at the end of the season when his contract expires and is an option for the Stamford Bridge side, while his team-mate Sule is also being considered.

Sule is out of contract in June 2022 and Bayern could be tempted to cash in on the 25-year-old, who has started eight Bundesliga games this season.

Asked about the rumours on Wednesday, Bayern coach Hansi Flick said: "It is of course also nice for us when other clubs are interested in our players.

“At the moment, the defence is doing very well and Niklas is definitely an option, both in central defence and as a full-back."

He added: “He has a contract with us until 2022. We will see how it develops, how and where he sees his future.”

The Metro reports that Bayern could accept an offer of around €30m for the Germany international, who is open to a move to the Premier League.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool's ‘win-win’ transfer solution: 5 takeaways from their late window signings

FANS' VIEW FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

QUIZ! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?