Bayern Munich News and Features
Name: Bayern Munich
Founded: 1900
Home ground: Allianz Arena
League Titles: 29
Instagram: @fcbayern
With 29 Bundesliga titles, Bayern are by far the most trophy-laden club in German football.
They have won a total of 72 major honours, more than the next four most successful clubs combined, and have largely dominated the domestic game in recent years. But it was during the 1970s when Bayern truly enjoyed a golden age – winning three consecutive European Cups between 1974 and 1976. Past players include Philipp Lahm, Lothar Matthaus, Gerd Muller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Franz Beckenbauer.
Latest about Bayern Munich
Everton transfer news: Another James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti reunion? Toffees linked with Real Madrid attacker
By Conor Pope
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has coached James Rodriguez at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and a £31m transfer could now be on the cards
Philippe Coutinho eyes Premier League transfer – with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked
By Conor Pope
Philippe Coutinho is almost certain to leave Barcelona this summer, and would prefer a move back to the Premier League
Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe last season?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Three's the magic number - but which goalscorers have combined for the most goals last campaign?
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?
PES 2021 news: Ronaldo, Messi and Rashford revealed as cover stars with new season features announced
By FourFourTwo Staff
PES 2021 unites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the first time on a game cover – find out the news features and pre-order yours now
Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins
By Ed McCambridge
Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, with younger targets identified for necessary rebuild
Quiz! Can you name Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players' former clubs?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Die Roten are champions of Europe - wünderbar! But where were their squad from?
Adidas release Bayern Munich 'treble winners' range after Champions League final victory
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich completed a remarkable treble-winning season on Sunday night, here's where you can order your own souvenir
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.