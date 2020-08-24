Bayern Munich News and Features

Name: Bayern Munich

Founded: 1900

Home ground: Allianz Arena

League Titles: 29

Instagram: @fcbayern

With 29 Bundesliga titles, Bayern are by far the most trophy-laden club in German football.

They have won a total of 72 major honours, more than the next four most successful clubs combined, and have largely dominated the domestic game in recent years. But it was during the 1970s when Bayern truly enjoyed a golden age – winning three consecutive European Cups between 1974 and 1976. Past players include Philipp Lahm, Lothar Matthaus, Gerd Muller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Franz Beckenbauer.