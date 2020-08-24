Trending

Bayern Munich News and Features

Name: Bayern Munich

Founded: 1900

Home ground: Allianz Arena

League Titles: 29

Instagram: @fcbayern

With 29 Bundesliga titles, Bayern are by far the most trophy-laden club in German football.

They have won a total of 72 major honours, more than the next four most successful clubs combined, and have largely dominated the domestic game in recent years. But it was during the 1970s when Bayern truly enjoyed a golden age – winning three consecutive European Cups between 1974 and 1976. Past players include Philipp Lahm, Lothar Matthaus, Gerd Muller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Franz Beckenbauer.

Latest about Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez to Everton transfer link

Everton transfer news: Another James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti reunion? Toffees linked with Real Madrid attacker

By Conor Pope

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has coached James Rodriguez at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and a £31m transfer could now be on the cards

Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho eyes Premier League transfer – with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked

By Conor Pope

Philippe Coutinho is almost certain to leave Barcelona this summer, and would prefer a move back to the Premier League

Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe last season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Three's the magic number - but which goalscorers have combined for the most goals last campaign?

Quiz
Kingsley Coman

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?

Quiz
PES 2021

PES 2021 news: Ronaldo, Messi and Rashford revealed as cover stars with new season features announced

By FourFourTwo Staff

PES 2021 unites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the first time on a game cover – find out the news features and pre-order yours now

Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Man City's Garcia as rebuild begins

Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins

By Ed McCambridge

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, with younger targets identified for necessary rebuild

Bayern Munich

Quiz! Can you name Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players' former clubs?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Die Roten are champions of Europe - wünderbar! But where were their squad from?

Quiz
Portugal Soccer Champions League Final

Bayern Munich had feeling of ‘invincibility’ in final – Joshua Kimmich

By PA Staff

Adidas release Bayern Munich 'treble winners' range after Champions League final victory

By FourFourTwo Staff

Bayern Munich completed a remarkable treble-winning season on Sunday night, here's where you can order your own souvenir

Bayern Munich Champions League 2020

Bayern Munich's near-perfect year: How the treble-winning side was assembled

By Richard Jolly

Bayern Munich have lifted the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup – in a season that at one point looked to be going off the rails. How did Hans-Dieter Flick do it?

