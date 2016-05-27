FourFourTwo's 58 Best Football Manager 2016 wonderkids: For unlimited budgets

The final part of our collection of the best U19 stars (all under 20 at the beginning of the first season in the game) in Football Manager 2016, as recommended by FourFourTwo and in order according to how much you'll have to spend to get them. For stats nerds, this is according to the latest database release.



Riechedly Bazoer (AFC Ajax)

Costs around: £32m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Tall central midfielder for Ajax with one senior international cap for Holland to his name already. He finished the term with five goals for the Ajax senior side this season, playing regularly for the Eredivisie runners-up.

Julian Brandt (Leverkusen)

Costs around: £40.5m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Highly rated Bayer Leverkusen winger of 20 years of age, he finished the Bundesliga campaign with nine goals and five assists from 29 starts.

Renato Sanches (Benfica)

Costs around: £42m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Has just completed a big money move to Bayern, of course, for an eye-watering fee rising up to €80m (but that's with all the bonuses etc). Was on the wanted list of Manchester United, but instead will ply his trade in the Bundesliga. Athletic, powerhouse central midfielder who has represented the Portugal senior side.

Niklas Süle (Hoffenheim)

Costs around: £58m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Tall, young centre-back (20). Has played for Germany at every youth level and now has a full season under his belt at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena

Leroy Sané (Gelsenkirchen)

Costs around: £62m

In-game stats:

Need to know: A favourite in this year's edition of the game, Sane rocketed into the gaze of many scouts following a superb Champions League performance for Schalke in the Bernabeu during the last campaign. Quick and a reliable goalscorer. Able to play on either wing.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Costs around: £67m

In-game stats:

Need to know: The former Monaco starlet may have cost a lot last summer but has been one of the few bright spots under Louis Van Gaal's helmship at the Red Devils this past season. Will surely flourish under Mou.

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Costs around: £200m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Spurs wonderkid who has burst into the Premier League, scoring 10 goals, and has also registered a spectacular strike for the England senior side. All in the space of 12 months.

Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

Costs around: N/A (loan clause)

In-game stats:

Need to know: On loan from Juventus and helped to eliminate his parent club from this season's Champions League competition. Fast and direct winger.

Danilo Barbosa (Braga)

Costs around: N/A (loan clause)

In-game stats:

Need to know: Defensive midfielder on loan from Valencia to Braga. Has impressed at Brazil U20 level.

Gérson (Fluminense)

Costs around: N/A (loan clause)

In-game stats:

Need to know: The attacking midfielder is on loan from Roma who signed him for €15m following good performances for the Brazil U20 side and breaking through into Flu's senior team.

