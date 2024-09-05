‘I can honestly say that I have never worn anything like it before’ The most comfortable football boots money can buy aren’t by any of the so-called big brands

By
published

If you value comfort over performance in your boots, there’s only one brand to turn to. But it won’t be cheap

Blurred out Mizuno Morelia boot on green grass
(Image credit: Future)

The football boot market is awash with choice. Several brands of varying sizes jostle for position with the technology reaching a place where high-quality, comfortable options are in no shortage.

However, the biggest and most established manufacturers still enjoy significant dominance, with many opting for these almost by default. While it is hard to go wrong with an elite boot by a Nike or Adidas, these are not necessarily the best quality options available to you if you are looking for a new football boot and are certainly not the most comfortable.

This honour belongs to a brand that many know of but relatively few have tried – Japanese brand Mizuno and more specifically their Made in Japan range of football boots.

Mizuno Morelia 2 Made in Japan black and white football boots shot on green astro turf

Mizuno do very little marketing in Europe and have a far shorter list of big players on their roster (Image credit: @LJCollects)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lolade Jinadu
Lolade Jinadu
Reviewer

A football boot and shirt enthusiast who collects all kinds of kit and equipment, Lolade Jinadu is a social media influencer with over 40,000 fans on Instagram. Lolade boasts all kinds of boots in his extensive collection, from retro classics to brand-new releases and has an extensive knowledge of some of the biggest and best brands in the beautiful game, thanks to his years of sampling high-end products. Lolade reviews boots for FourFourTwo.