Cesc Fabregas destroys Barcelona scoreboard

Cesc Fabregas, Marco Reus, Mario Balotelli, Yaya Toure, Nemanja Vidic and Dante. Not a bad six-a-side team - they wouldn't need a goalkeeper - and also not a bad bunch of blokes to launch a new boot, which is what the first three are doing today in Barcelona.



Puma's new evoPOWER boot is designed to emulate the biomechanics of the bare foot, replicating its natural power and adding control and accuracy.



The launch video features Barcelona man Fabregas, Dortmund hero Reus and Milan hotshot Balotelli trying out the boot, causing all sorts of havoc with their surroundings - to the wry amusement of the watching Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.



FourFourTwo Performance is at the launch and will be bringing you exclusive pictures and commentary throughout the day, as well as - but of course - interviewing Balotelli, Fabregas, Reus and Henry. But first, enjoy the video...



