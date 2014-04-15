Kit? Check. Boots? Check. Shower cap? Er...

How can AC Milan convince ball-hogger Adel Taarabt to start passing? Money? Fast cars? Bunga-bunga? Nope. Just buy shower caps.



Dry hair won’t make Taarabt share the ball, but if Clarence Seedorf can convince Mario Balotelli & Co. to don the headgear in training, the Moroccan might start noticing his team-mates.



Just ask Edson Souza, coach of Brazilian fourth division side Nova Iguacu. He swapped differently-coloured training vests for shower caps, forcing the players to get their heads up.



“Using the caps improves peripheral vision. It stops players from getting unnecessarily fancy – it makes them look up to see where their team-mates are instead of just running around like crazy,” he tells FFT.



But the former Fluminense player is not sure the game’s stars will be so co-operative.



“Convincing a player who earns £50,000 a week to wear a shower cap in training will be hard,” he says. “Most think they know everything about football, but this method works whether you’re a pro or an amateur.”



And it did. Nova Iguacu recorded a better pass completion rate than top-flight Fluminense when the two met. So, Clarence, all you’ve got to do is tell Mario to slip on a frilly pink number. Good luck.