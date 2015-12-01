The ultimate training partner

‘The World’s Best Rebounder’ may sound like an basketball legend but it is, in fact, the cutting edge in football training equipment.

Some of the world’s top clubs – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea among then – already use the Munin M-Station Pro, a finely-tuned rebound net that allows players to measure then improve their technical skills. Now you can too, with the smaller, more affordable, but no less awesome M-Station Talent.

What’s more, the Talent comes with a free MuninPlay app, which we’re reliably informed will transform your smartphone into your own personal football coach, even – get this – barking out encouragement and recreating crowd noise.

By creating a profile you can then set targets and improve your stats by simply placing your device into the cradle behind the net and following your choice of over 100 training drills – each comes with a video demonstration.

Better still, you can compete against your friends and team-mates in person via ‘multi-player’. Birthday parties and family barbecues will never be the same again.

Nor, it seems, will your game, with a recent survey of more than 1,000 M-Station Talent owners in Scandinavia revealing that 98 per cent of kids who have used the revolutionary rebounder have improved their technique. Impressive.

For more information, visit www.muninsports.com