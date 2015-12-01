The ultimate training partner
By Ben Welch
Who needs a team of specialist coaches when you can use the training tool favoured by the likes of CR7? Ladies and gentleman say hello to the M-Station Talent...
‘The World’s Best Rebounder’ may sound like an basketball legend but it is, in fact, the cutting edge in football training equipment.
Some of the world’s top clubs – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea among then – already use the Munin M-Station Pro, a finely-tuned rebound net that allows players to measure then improve their technical skills. Now you can too, with the smaller, more affordable, but no less awesome M-Station Talent.
What’s more, the Talent comes with a free MuninPlay app, which we’re reliably informed will transform your smartphone into your own personal football coach, even – get this – barking out encouragement and recreating crowd noise.
By creating a profile you can then set targets and improve your stats by simply placing your device into the cradle behind the net and following your choice of over 100 training drills – each comes with a video demonstration.
Better still, you can compete against your friends and team-mates in person via ‘multi-player’. Birthday parties and family barbecues will never be the same again.
Nor, it seems, will your game, with a recent survey of more than 1,000 M-Station Talent owners in Scandinavia revealing that 98 per cent of kids who have used the revolutionary rebounder have improved their technique. Impressive.
For more information, visit www.muninsports.com
