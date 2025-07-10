Amazon Prime Day deal: This one-for-all soccer bag is tailor-made for your training sessions
Amazon Prime Day is here and this soccer bag can fit everything you need into one place
Ever trawled to football training with bags and bags of equipment?
We know the feeling, but thanks to this special offer from Amazon, carrying your stuff to and from has never been easier.
Featuring a separate, ventilated ball compartment, the front section is perfect for carrying a soccer ball, basketball, volleyball, or football.
You can put your boots in the bottom section, too, making this one tailor-made for your training.
Built to be strong and durable: the Hsmihair soccer ball bag is constructed with tough polyester and nylon fabrics, it can withstand rain, mud, and dirt.
Down to just below £12 thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deal, FourFourTwo thinks this is one is a steal.
Scroll down and use the links provided to get involved NOW.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
