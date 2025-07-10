Amazon Prime Day deal: This one-for-all soccer bag is tailor-made for your training sessions

Ever trawled to football training with bags and bags of equipment?

We know the feeling, but thanks to this special offer from Amazon, carrying your stuff to and from has never been easier.

Featuring a separate, ventilated ball compartment, the front section is perfect for carrying a soccer ball, basketball, volleyball, or football.

You can put your boots in the bottom section, too, making this one tailor-made for your training.

Built to be strong and durable: the Hsmihair soccer ball bag is constructed with tough polyester and nylon fabrics, it can withstand rain, mud, and dirt.

Down to just below £12 thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deal, FourFourTwo thinks this is one is a steal.

Scroll down and use the links provided to get involved NOW.

