What to eat before a game

Eating the wrong thing before a game can be disastrous: eat too much or overly rich food and it can be swilling around your stomach, making you feel bilious and slowing you down.

Not enough, or the wrong sort, and your batteries can be running low by half time. Thankfully, nutritionist Ben Comber has some great suggestions that will maximise your peak performance.

He recommends experimenting with carb-protein-fat balances to find the perfect formula for success – altering the variables and then sticking with the one that works for you.

Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



Recommended for you:



How to eat for a game

The ultimate matchday meals

Five-minute big game meals