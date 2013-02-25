What not to eat for football
By Ben Welch
What foods to avoid when pre-match hunger strikes
We’re always been told what foods will boost our performance, but rarely does anyone tell us what fare we should be sidestepping.
Serving the legions of amateur footballers across the nation, FFT decided to break this trend and talk to elite sports nutritionist, Kerry Kayes, about the grub that holds us back.
In this video Kayes outlines the classic nutrition mistakes you need to avoid and how you should be filling up your tank prior to kick-off.
Kerry Kayes was talking at the World Football Academy: UK National Symposium. For more information visit www.worldfootballacademy.co.uk
