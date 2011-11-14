How to improve chest control

Set-up

Mark out an area measuring eight yards long and five yards wide. Have a file of three to six players line up at one end, with a server positioned at the other.



Drill

The server throws the ball to the first player, who has to bring it under control using his chest and pass it back to the server along the floor.



Progressions

Players have to control the ball on their chest and return the delivery with a volley. Make it harder by adding knee control – chest, knee, volley or a floor pass. Players should alternate between using left and right feet.



How it helps

Instead of your chest acting like a springboard, it will cushion the ball and set you up for your next touch, giving you more time and space to play.



How to utilise chest control in a match

Now that you’ve practised your chest control, it’s time to put it to use in a match. Being able to control the ball with your chest is vital as it’s the largest surface on your body.

This enables you to control the ball in a variety of ways and for lots of different match situations, from simple control, to laying off a pass, setting yourself up for a chance to shielding the ball.

For example, if you receive the ball at chest height and you’re surrounded by opponents, you need to kill it dead to keep it close.

To do this sneak a look at the players around you as the ball travels towards you. As the ball arrives, bend backwards, creating as flat a surface as possible for the ball to land on.

The ball will drop into your possession. This can be used in all areas of the pitch and will help you and your team retain possession.

In the box, effective chest control can be the difference between a win and a loss. If the ball arrives at chest height, aim to control the ball so that it drops straight at your feet rather than looping up before dropping at your feet.

This will give you a split-second extra to get your shot off before the defender can get to the ball.



For more drills, visit coerver.co.uk