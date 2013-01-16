Play like Spain: Fast finishing
By Ben Welch
Dither in front of goal no more. Supercharge the speed of your finishing with this shooting drill from Coerver Coaching
Mesmerising approach play, finished in a flash. Spain’s football is beautiful, but deadly.
The genius of La Roja’s highly technical passing game hogs the limelight, but it’s the speed and accuracy of their finishing that brings substance to their style.
Imagine if you could add this turbocharged ruthless streak to your game?
Instead of sitting there dreaming of the impossible, focus on the screen and hit play because we might just have the answer.
FFT teamed up with Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, to create a fast finishing drill for your training sessions.
The session featured in this video will not only improve the accuracy of your finishing, but teach you to do it at speed and under pressure.
The Stoke City Academy demonstrated the drills.
Coerver Coaching is the world’s number one soccer skills teaching method. For more information visit www.playgreatsoccer.com. Follow co-founder of @CoerverCoaching, @coerveralf
