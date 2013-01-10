Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part two

Spain’s golden generation have perfected the art of dominating possession with short, sharp passing and clever movement.



The success of this game is built around technical ability, intelligence and teamwork.



The Barcelona duo of Xavi and Andres Iniesta embody this ethos.

There are few bigger fans of these players and their style of play than technical skills coach Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching.



Galustian, who has worked with Real Madrid, teamed up with FFT to create a set of tika-taka passing drills that you can take into your training sessions.



The drill in this video will teach your players how to tear through the opposition with quickfire combination play. Hit play and enjoy.



The Stoke City Academy demonstrated the drills.



Coerver Coaching is the world’s number one soccer skills teaching method. For more information visit www.playgreatsoccer.com. Follow co-founder of @CoerverCoaching, @coerveralf

