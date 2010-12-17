Last 5 mins and you need a goal
By Hugh Sleight
Former England manager, Graham Taylor, and former Scotland manager, George Burley, on how to get a goal with five minutes to go
Every footballer has found himself (or herself) a goal down with five minutes to go. Most take the same approach: "Stick it in the mixer!" shouts the gaffer on the sidelines and they hurl the ball forward as quickly as possible.
But in most cases, simply lumping the ball forward isn't going to have the desired effect. Unless you have some strategy behind you, all you're doing is playing into the hands of the big centre-halves who can stay in position and nod the ball away to safety.
To find out how you and your team can become more effective in the final five minutes, we asked two former international managers: Scotland's George Burley and, first, England's Graham Taylor.
Recommended for you:
Hughton: Last 5 mins and you need a goal
Defending corners: The essentials
How to defend when you’ve got the ball
Graham Taylor: playing the long ball
Graham Taylor: coping with criticism
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.