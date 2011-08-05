How to defend when you’ve got the ball

Graham Taylor built his teams around a strong defensive unit. Under the tutelage of the former England boss, Watford and Aston Villa experienced success with compact, disciplined and organised rearguards.



But defending is not just about reacting when you've lost the ball, but being proactive when you're in possession.



"Everybody assumes that defending is all about when the opposition’s got the ball. It isn’t – it’s about getting your right positions when you’ve got the ball," says Taylor.



In this video Taylor maps out the defensive positions a team needs to take up to protect against a counter attack.



