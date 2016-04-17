Benik Afobe: How to lose your marker
By Ben Welch
Live on the edge and see the chances flow
Evading a limpet-like man marker can be a real headache. Bournemouth powerhouse Benik Afobe knows this as well as anyone as he tussles with Premier League defenders every week, but he has teamed up with specialist forward coach Superior Striker (aka Allan Russell) to offer some tips to shake off your shadow.
Adobe is a fan of mixing up positions: standing slightly offside can confound an opponent who also needs too keep track of the ball – but it’s then all about timing your runs. Here’s his guide to ’staying on the edge’…
Benik Afobe wears the new Solar Gold X15 Primeknit.
