Alan Smith: Beat the offside trap

Ranked 27th in the list of the Gunners’ 50 Greatest Players, Alan Smith is an Arsenal legend.



‘Smudger’ struck 115 times in 347 appearances for the Gunners, making him one of the club’s all-time greatest goalscorers.



Unlike Filippo Inzaghi, who Sir Alex Ferguson claims was “born offside”, Smith knew how to time his run as to not trigger the linesman’s flag.



And let’s face it who better to learn from than Smith? Day-in-day-out at training he worked on springing the famous Arsenal offside trap, with Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn raising their arms in unison.



