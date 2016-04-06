Benik Afobe: What you need to be a top finisher

When anyone first falls in love with playing the game of football, playing for sheer enjoyment is the only thing they think about.

Fun dominates, instinctive finishes are attempted, and the finer points of tactics are not over-thought. Bournemouth’s Benik Afobe tells us here why he thinks it is vital to remain true to that passion for playing if you’re going to be a success in front of goal at any level, and from working on every element of your finishing to not worrying about scoring ‘perfect’ goals, he’s got great tips that will aid anyone looking to score more.



