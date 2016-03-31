Benik Afobe and Superior Striker: Finishing masterclass
By Ben Welch
See how Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe gets even better with Superior Striker
As Bournemouth’s Benik Afobe acknowledges in this video, whether you’re just starting out in the game of football, or whether you’re at the absolute top of the trade, there is always scope to get better.
Great pros are never satisfied, and are always looking for angles to make marginal gains in their play – and specialist forward coach Superior Striker (aka Allan Russell) has made a career out of identifying areas that can be improved.
Here, he breaks down Afobe’s running habits, first touches, finishing and much more, before tailoring specific drills that will make the Premier League man even better. Watch and learn: it all applies to amateurs, too.
