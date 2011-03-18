Bobby Zamora: Tricks of the trade

You've had no change out of a centre back all game. Nothing seems to be working. He's wily, quick, strong and aggressive. How are you going to break free of his Velcro tight marking?



Wouldn't it be nice if an established Premier League striker whispered a piece of magic advice in your ear?



Well guess what? Fulham's Bobby Zamora has let us in on a trick of the striker's trade and we're going to share it with you.



Click play and find out his confidential intel.



