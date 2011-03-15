Bobby Zamora on recovery

Getting the best out of your body owes as much to what you do when you're in the gym breaking sweat, as it does to when you're at home with your feet up.



The body relies on strategic rest and recovery periods to regain strength and grow. When a muscle is subjected to a taxing workout, the muscle fibres are damaged in the process. As soon as the training session is over, the repair and re-grow process begins.



Recovery not only gives the body time to rejuvenate for the next training session or match, it also helps lower the risk of injury.



To get maximum results on the pitch QPR and England striker Bobby Zamora has his own recovery methods.



Want to find out how the targetman brings intensity to every contest? Then click play and find out.



