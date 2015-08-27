Boss the beach like CR7

THE EXERCISES

Pecs

“Take a wire in each hand, keeping your elbows rigid,” says Gerrard Finlayson, director of GF Fitness, “and cross your hands over. Return to the start position.”





Biceps

Sun’s out: guns out. How? “Do a seated curl with a dumbbell. Rotate your palm up to face your shoulder and lift slowly. Whatever you do, don’t ‘heave-ho’.”

Six-pack

“Do a hanging leg raise. Hang off a chin-up bar, elevate your knees and tuck them into your chest. Slowly return to the start. Go for four sets of 20 reps.”

Thighs

“Put a barbell on your shoulders. Turn your toes out to 30 degrees. Imagine a chair behind you, and sit down into it. Have your hips parallel with your knees.”

GET THE LOOK...





Ray-ban shades

Cristiano’s favoured frames to repel paparazzi glare are the classic Ray-Ban Keyhole sunglasses. £98, asos.com







Decleor Aroma sun expert self-tanning milk natural glow

You can’t catch the Madrid sun in Mansfield, so get a little help from this non-noxious, easy-to-apply, fine-looking lotion.

£24, decleor.com







Colmar Originals swim shorts

Ronny wears very tight shorts over a classic Speedo. Colmar Originals do the job nicely. £49, luisaviaroma.com