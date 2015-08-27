Boss the beach like CR7
By Nick Moore
Terrified of stripping off in public? Follow our guide to sculpting a six-pack worthy of the Ballon d’Or winner – and don’t forget the budgie-smugglers
THE EXERCISES
Pecs
“Take a wire in each hand, keeping your elbows rigid,” says Gerrard Finlayson, director of GF Fitness, “and cross your hands over. Return to the start position.”
Biceps
Sun’s out: guns out. How? “Do a seated curl with a dumbbell. Rotate your palm up to face your shoulder and lift slowly. Whatever you do, don’t ‘heave-ho’.”
Six-pack
“Do a hanging leg raise. Hang off a chin-up bar, elevate your knees and tuck them into your chest. Slowly return to the start. Go for four sets of 20 reps.”
Thighs
“Put a barbell on your shoulders. Turn your toes out to 30 degrees. Imagine a chair behind you, and sit down into it. Have your hips parallel with your knees.”
GET THE LOOK...
Ray-ban shades
Cristiano’s favoured frames to repel paparazzi glare are the classic Ray-Ban Keyhole sunglasses. £98, asos.com
Decleor Aroma sun expert self-tanning milk natural glow
You can’t catch the Madrid sun in Mansfield, so get a little help from this non-noxious, easy-to-apply, fine-looking lotion.
£24, decleor.com
Colmar Originals swim shorts
Ronny wears very tight shorts over a classic Speedo. Colmar Originals do the job nicely. £49, luisaviaroma.com
