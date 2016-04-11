Chelsea Ladies: Injury prevention

Chelsea Ladies won the league and the cup last year, and their injury record was also striking, with a squad that looked the fittest around. Players Gemma Davies and Gilly Flaherty explain to FourFourTwo’s Zoe Hardman how Chelsea use periodisation - a systematic planning of training – to help prevent injury.

While other clubs may be big on pre-season double sessions, the Blues trainers and physios make sure they tailor workouts to each player’s individual needs. Rest, recovery, nutrition and gym work all play a part. It’s good enough for the champions…



Click here to have a go at the Chelsea Ladies gym workout and join the conversation with the hashtag #likeapro.

Technogym equipment, the Official Fitness Equipment Partner of Chelsea FC http://www.technogym.com/gb



Recommended for you:

Injury prevention training explained

Burnout: what's it all about?

How to avoid injury