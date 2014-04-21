Injury prevention training explained
By Ben Welch
Keep yourself in the game with tips on injury prevention from Southampton's sports medicine and science manager, Mo Gimpel
Do you have a niggly injury that repeats on you more than an undercooked chicken curry? Annoying isn’t it?
But with the right training programme you can shake off that knock and play without fear of breaking down again.
Southampton’s sports medicine and science manager, Mo Gimpel, explains what injury prevention training is and how you can use it to steer clear of the treatment table.
