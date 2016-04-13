Chelsea Ladies: Match-winning workout
By Ben Welch
Get stronger, win more, with the Chelsea Ladies workout
Football matches are always won on the pitch, but increasingly, the sophisticated workouts players do in the gym put them in the position to secure victory: being quicker and stronger than the opposition means making vital challenges and taking chances when they come.
Chelsea’s Ladies are renowned as being among the fittest squads in the Women’s Premier League, and FourFourTwo’s Zoe Hardman has visited their training hub on out behalf to try their workout. Tom Eastham, Technogym Master trainer, takes her through a typical routine of squats, planks, lunges and presses.
Try the routine yourself and let us know how it improves your game using the hashtag #likeapro.
Technogym equipment, the Official Fitness Equipment Partner of Chelsea FC http://www.technogym.com/gb
