Climb the coaching ladder

Ian Bogie is hoping to continue his coaching education as boss of Conference Premier outfit Gateshead. The former Newcastle United midfielder grew up playing alongside big names in English football such as Peter Beardsley and Paul Gascoigne, won The FA Youth Cup and played a major part in an FA Cup giant-killing. Since retiring from playing, the man who says his life is all about “football, football, football” has gone on to earn his coaching badges and from 2007 has been in charge of the Tynesiders.



Although picking up nearly 400 League appearances for a string of clubs including Newcastle, Preston, Millwall, Leyton Orient and Port Vale, Bogie looks back fondly on his time playing in the streets of Newcastle and making his first steps with the Magpies.



“I was brought up in the east end of Newcastle in a place called Walker,” he said. “I started playing in school, then at the age of nine I moved on and played for the famous Wallsend Boys Club, who have nurtured many football stars, notably Alan Shearer, Peter Beardsley and Steve Bruce. There were some fantastic footballers who came through the ranks there.



“When I was 15 I represented England schoolboys and was lucky enough to play at Wembley a couple of times, which was a fantastic experience, then a year later I joined Newcastle United on my apprenticeship.



“I played with Paul Gascoigne in the youth team when we won The FA Youth Cup in 1985. Gazza was in central midfield and was the star of the show. I remember we won 4-0 in the second leg of the Final at Watford and he was outstanding alongside Joe Allen. There were nine players from that team who went on to play for Newcastle United’s first team.”



Bogie was one of them. Turning professional a year after The Youth Cup success, aged 18, he remained at St. James’ Park for another five years before switching to Preston North End, but it was at Port Vale that he enjoyed one of his biggest moments.“In 1996, when I was at Port Vale, we were drawn against Everton in The FA Cup, who were the holders at the time after beating Manchester United in The Final the season before,” he recalled.“We played them in the Fourth Round and I got the equaliser at Goodison Park to make it 2-2. In the replay at a packed Vale Park, we beat them 2-1 and I got the first goal, which was a great memory for an unfashionable club like Port Vale. To beat a club of the stature of Everton is something I’ll never forget.”



But football has always been a passion throughout his life, and Bogie explained just why he loves being involved in the game at any level he can. “Whether it’s at grassroots level or professional, football for me is all about the camaraderie, the teamwork and keeping fit. That’s what we instil at Gateshead and they are the most important things I think, being outdoors and doing something you love.”



He added, “I’ve loved football from an early age and I keep saying this, but you don’t see kids playing in the parks anymore, using their jumpers for goalposts, and I think it’s important we get back to that, seeing youngsters learning their skills kicking the ball about on the streets. “That’s how the great players of old learned how to play and fell in love with the game. It’s all about getting out there, practising and learning on a regular basis.”