Demba Ba: How to score a match-winner

Goals are the essence of football. From Lionel Messi to a Sunday League shovel foot, we all play to score goals.



The only thing better than scoring a goal, is scoring the winning goal. Bagging a last-gasp netbuster for your team is Roy of the Rovers stuff.



Time and again the best players take on the responsibility of hitting the buzzer-beater. With the pressure on they react the quickest, keep their calm and flash the ball past the goalkeeper. Us mere mortals are left asking, 'How do they do it'?



FFT spoke to Chelsea striker Demba Ba to find out how a natural born killer thinks when a match-winning opportunity falls at their feet.



Watch this video interview with Ba to make sure you’re ready to seal victory with an injury-time winner.



