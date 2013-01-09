Demba Ba's finishing school

Demba Ba is a threat from any position on the pitch. Whether it’s two-yard tap-in or a 30-yard screamer, Ba is ruthless.



His deadliness in front of goal owes as much to his understanding of the game, as it does to his innate ability.



In this video the Chelsea striker reveals his secrets to beating the goalkeeper from any distance.



Demba wears the new Adidas Adizero f50, the fastest boot in football, in stores worldwide. Visit adidas.com/football for more



Also see:

Demba Ba: How to score a match-winner

Demba Ba: How to stay confident during a goal drought

Demba Ba: Hit the target every time