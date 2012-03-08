Dislocated shoulder

WHERE IS IT HURTING?

An instant throbbing around the top and outside of the shoulder joint will be felt. Sometimes this will transfer down the arm and into the hand. Ease the pain by cupping the shoulder and putting it in a supported position against the body.



WHAT’S THE ISSUE?

The shoulder is a shallow ball and socket joint, allowing for massive ranges of movement, but this makes it susceptible to dislocation. A collision with the ground on an outstretched arm can force the ball outside the socket. It can also be caused when the arm is put in an extreme overhead position, causing a massive stretch on the ligaments.



IT WON'T KILL YOU...

First and foremost get the arm in a sling. This will reduce pain and make you feel more comfortable. During a dislocation shoulder bones can fracture and vital nerves need protection, so once the injury is stabilised head straight to A&E.



MAKE SURE IT DOESN’T HAPPEN AGAIN

Preventing shoulder dislocations is not easy, but by strengthening the muscles and tendons you will decrease your chances of this occurring. Alternatively, if you have suffered an injury to the shoulder you can perform a number of exercises to reduce the chances of it happening again. If you can’t make it to the gym, press-ups, dips and chin-ups will strengthen the shoulders against potential injuries.