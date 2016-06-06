Falcao: How to play as a striker
By Ben Welch
What do you need to be a lethal frontman? The Colombian striker outlines the three essential weapons every goalscorer needs
Class is timeless. Injuries may have slowed Falcao down in recent years, but the killer instinct still burns brightly within the Colombian.
There’s no taking away the guile and goalscoring nous that made him one of the deadliest striker’s on the planet.
He was generous enough to share some of his penalty box craft with us so we could pass it onto you. Listen up, you might just learn something.
