Frank Arnesen: Pre-match preparation

Talented teams have often fallen short of success because they were unable to motivate themselves against the smaller teams.



Manchester United's 12 Premier League titles have been built on their ability to overcome their closest challengers and decimate teams struggling at the other end of the table.



Champions rise to every occasion, no matter the stature of the opponent, or significance of the contest.



Having won six Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and a European Cup, Hamburg's sporting director, Frank Arnesen, knows the significance of approaching every game with the right attitude.



Let the former Danish international's winning mentality rub off on your, by watching this video.



Mental preparation