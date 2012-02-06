Frank Arnesen: What you need to reach the top
By Ben Welch
There are haves and have nots. Make sure you're one of the haves with advice from Hamburg's sporting director, Frank Arnesen
We've all fantasised about pulling on the shirt of our beloved club and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final.
But, what does it take to follow in the footsteps of our idols? What separates the haves from the have-nots?
FFT spoke to Hamburg sporting director, Frank Arnesen, to find out what it takes to be a professional footballer.
In this video Arnesen reveals exactly what he looks for in a young player.
