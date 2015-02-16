Get ahead in pre-season
By Ben Welch
Prepare for the slog of a long hard season by building lasting fitness during the summer, says Nike Academy manager, Jon Goodman
We know pre-season is no fun. There aren't any competitive matches to sink your teeth into, all while your manager barks out instructions as you run pointless laps around a pitch.
But with the right exercises, that summer slog doesn't have to be such a chore. Far from it, says the Nike Academy's Jon Goodman, for whom pre-season is the best way to make life easier for yourself once the season's hard graft starts.
"The most productive use of time [in pre-season] is for cardiovascular fitness, working at a high intensity," he says. "A minute on, minute off; two minutes on, a minute off. If you work like this for about 25 minutes it raises your base levels of fitness and supports all aspects of your football.
"It's a great time because there's less pressure with games. We can get more strength sessions into the week. Essentially you're just trying to build a base."
Jon Goodman was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
