“I don’t fancy that one bit...”

DON’T MENTION THE WEATHER

Some players make the fundamental mistake of talking about the rain, how bad the pitch is or the strength of the wind. The more you moan about the weather and conditions, the less attention you are paying to the game.



USE CONDITIONS TO YOUR ADVANTAGE

If you’re a passing team, the wet surface will make your passes quicker and increase your tempo. If you’re a big side, you can play the ball in the air, safe in the knowledge that you will win the aerial duels. Rain can also be a leveller for less naturally talented teams.



ENJOY IT

Playing in wet conditions can be fun – sliding into last-minute tackles and skipping past full-backs on a wet surface are exciting and empowering actions. Mentally replay your best games in wet conditions and use those positive images to inspire your performance.



