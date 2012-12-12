It’s raining goals

SHOOT… A LOT!

When the surface is a bit more greasy, it’s always prudent to have plenty of efforts on goal. The ball can skip off the surface and cause the opposition goalkeeper big problems. Encourage your players to follow in shots in case the goalkeeper parries the ball back into the wrong area.



GET THE BALL IN THE BOX

Swirling winds are likely to accompany the rain and the modern football is going to move around a lot in these conditions. Goalkeepers and defenders are going to struggle to defend in this environment so have your players put plenty of crosses into the box.



PICK UP THE SECOND BALL

The key is getting the ball into dangerous areas and making sure those areas are not only covered by attacking players, but by ‘second phase’ bodies – players who are ready to react to a loose ball. A lot of goals come from knockdowns or ricochets, so try to react the quickest.



GO LONG, PLAY SHORT

When conditions are difficult you want to eradicate unnecessary mistakes, especially in the opening exchanges. Clear your lines early and quickly to put the other team under pressure. Once you get into the opposition half, keep your passing short and precise.



From tactics to footwear, there’s a real science to playing football in stormy weather. FFT’s experts explain how you can use Mother Nature to gain an advantage on the opposition



