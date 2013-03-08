Justin Hoyte: How to break a losing habit

“My team has played OK this season, but results haven’t gone our way and we’re in the drop zone. How do we break this losing habit?”

Justin Hoyte says:

“I’ve been in this situation a few times with Boro. Remember: if your performances have been good, results will eventually turn around.



As soon as you get that one win it changes everything and you gain confidence from that.



When you’re going through a poor run the dressing room is a tough place to be, but you’ve got to pick yourself up.



You’re in it together – the players and coaches – so you have to rally round to lift spirits. Focusing on negatives won’t help. Take positives from the games you have lost.



Focus on what you’re good at. Go into the next game thinking that you’re going to win.



Days out are a great way to build team spirit. At Boro we go go-karting and paintballing.



You get to know your team-mates inside out. You want to fight that bit harder for each other when you develop friendships.”



