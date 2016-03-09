The Performance Challenge: MK Dons Academy





Midfielders Andrew Osei-Bonu and Connor Furlong both demonstrate some fleet footwork, but are too inaccurate with their shooting, leading to penalties that push them down the table.

Samuel Nombe shows off some thunderous finishing skills, only missing out on that tricky final shot, but it is right back Peter Kioso who puts his attacking colleagues to shame – scoring five out of six with an enviable turn of pace.







Can you beat him? Watch the set-up here or download and print out a copy of the drill using the link at the top of the page, take the challenge and share your efforts on Twitter with #PerformanceChallenge for @FFTPerformance and @CoachEduRubio to check out!

