The Performance Challenge: The set-up





FourFourTwo has teamed up with Edu Rubio, the head of academy coaching at MK Dons, to devise a brilliant finishing drill that will test your speed, close control and shooting – and then measure them against your teammates.

Requiring one full-sized goal, two mini goals positioned 15 yards from the edge of the box, six stations with a ball and a goalkeeper, participants are asked to complete the circuit as quickly as possible.

You take a touch before firing into mini goal at station one; take a touch around a cone at stations two and three; go round a mannequin or passive defender at number four; round a cone and shoot at a mini goal at five, before finally dribbling through the cones and taking on the keeper at station six.







The drill is timed; shortcuts or misses are penalised with five second penalties. It’s not as easy as it looks on paper.

You can download and print out a copy of the drill using the link at the top of the page.

We also want you to film and share your efforts, or just let us know your times, with us on social media. Use the hashtag #PerformanceChallenge and both FourFourTwo Performance and coach Rubio – who you can follow at @CoachEduRubio – will rate your efforts. Good luck!



