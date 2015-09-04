The power of mental strength

“Stay positive”. The stock advice from any team-mate or coach when you’re going through a miserable run of form.

It’s perfectly logical, considerate and delivered with the best intentions, and if you were actually able to get those negative thoughts out of your mind, you would, but you can’t.

So, how do you shake off the blues and generate a biological buzz to transform your game?

Brentford’s peak performance coach, Tom Bates knows and he’s kindly shared his secrets with us in this video. All you have to do his hit play.... Go on then!

For more football tips see:

Top five tips for football visualisation

Rooney: Big match preparation

Clint Dempsey: mental preparation

Gary Neville: Become a master of mentality

Michael Ballack: Coping with pressure

Thierry Henry: My pre-match rituals