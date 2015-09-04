The power of mental strength
Harness your happiness off the pitch to boost your performance on it, says peak performance coach, Tom Bates
“Stay positive”. The stock advice from any team-mate or coach when you’re going through a miserable run of form.
It’s perfectly logical, considerate and delivered with the best intentions, and if you were actually able to get those negative thoughts out of your mind, you would, but you can’t.
So, how do you shake off the blues and generate a biological buzz to transform your game?
Brentford’s peak performance coach, Tom Bates knows and he’s kindly shared his secrets with us in this video. All you have to do his hit play.... Go on then!
