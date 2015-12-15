The science of visualisation

“Using your mind’s eye to create a clear picture of how you want to perform during a game will boost your confidence and focus. You’ll feel calm, concentrated and ready for kick-off.

Why? Because the brain doesn’t know the difference between motor and cognitive activation. Visualisation is as powerful as performing the action for real.

Your muscles become more receptive to the demands of the central nervous system, and improve connectivity between body and brain. As a result, your body produces faster, more efficient motor patterns – you’ll move more like an athlete than a donkey.

This process will also make you feel more optimistic about the successful outcome you have just played out in your head. By visualising a match-winning display, you are more likely to feel energised, enthusiastic and prepared for what’s to come.”