Tony Carr: Dealing with a step up in class

Making the step up to first team football for a young pretender can be an intimidating challenge.



As the talented prospect with a tireless engine you’re a threat to the established veterans clinging onto their starting position. Expect industrial strength challenges as a welcome gift to training.



The changing room – kingdom of the alpha male – is no place for the weak. It’s a survival for the fittest with merciless banter the weapon of choice.



But if you’ve got balls of steel, confidence, and the ability to back it up, you’ll survive and earn the respect of your elders, says former West Ham Academy director Tony Carr.



Want to hear from the man who helped the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Michael Carrick and Frank Lampard break into the Hammers first team? Just click play….



