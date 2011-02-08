Tony Carr: Score from a corner

Last season 36.7% of the goals scored in the Premier League came from set pieces – more than any other major European league.

To the football purist scoring a goal from a corner is like Kate Moss wearing a shell suit on the catwalk to a fahsionista, but to the realists, they’re a necessary and highly effective evil that are not to be sniffed at.

Combining the right personnel to execute the right routine and delivery can be a deceptively complicated.

FourFourTwo Performance enlisted the help of West Ham United’s Academy director Tony Carr to give you guys a route to goal from a corner.



