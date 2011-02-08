Tony Carr: Score from a corner
By Ben Welch
Not making enough of your corners? Well, sit back, relax and soak up the expert advice served up by from West Ham United Academy director, Tony Carr
Last season 36.7% of the goals scored in the Premier League came from set pieces – more than any other major European league.
To the football purist scoring a goal from a corner is like Kate Moss wearing a shell suit on the catwalk to a fahsionista, but to the realists, they’re a necessary and highly effective evil that are not to be sniffed at.
Combining the right personnel to execute the right routine and delivery can be a deceptively complicated.
FourFourTwo Performance enlisted the help of West Ham United’s Academy director Tony Carr to give you guys a route to goal from a corner.
