Tony Carr: Create a super sub
By Ben Welch
The game is rapidly slipping from your grasp and you need a goal... One throw of dice left: The super sub. Get your replacement ready to make an impact with adv
Managers are often judged on their ability to make game changing substitutions at just the right time. When the pressure is on, the best gaffers, keep a clear head and shuffle their pack with devastating effect.
Prime example: With his Manchester United team trailing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League Final, Sir Alex Ferguson introduced Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United looked dead and buried, before Sheringham netted an equaliser and then glanced a header onto the boot of the 'baby-faced assassin', who showed no mercy to clinch the European Cup in dramatic fashion.
In that same year West Ham's Academy director Tony Carr guided the Hammers to FA Youth Cup success with a team featuring the likes of Joe Cole and Michael Carrick.
In this video Carr explains his techniques for preparing a sub physically and mentally for action.
Also see:
Don Goodman: Warming up as a sub
Kalou on... how to be a Super Sub
Tony Carr: Psychology for young players
Tony Carr: Score from a corner
Tony Carr: Dealing with a step up in class
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.