Arsenal provide worrying Declan Rice hint with huge Manchester City game on the horizon

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Arsenal are experiencing a tough few weeks both on and off the pitch

Declan Rice of Arsenal looks dejected at full time following the draw during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at Molineux.
It's not the Declan Rice news Arsenal fans will want to hear (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are experiencing their toughest moment of the season so far, and the latest Declan Rice update won’t help ease worries in north London.

The Gunners’ tough streak began with the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, which was followed by unexpectedly crashing out of the FA Cup to Southampton on the other side of the international break.