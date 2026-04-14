Arsenal provide worrying Declan Rice hint with huge Manchester City game on the horizon
Arsenal are experiencing a tough few weeks both on and off the pitch
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Arsenal are experiencing their toughest moment of the season so far, and the latest Declan Rice update won’t help ease worries in north London.
The Gunners’ tough streak began with the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, which was followed by unexpectedly crashing out of the FA Cup to Southampton on the other side of the international break.
They then crept through a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Sporting, before losing in the league to Bournemouth, giving City a huge boost in the title race.