‘Cristiano Ronaldo made me do the splits. I thought, ‘This can’t happen again.’ I didn’t want someone to take my career away from me’ Ashley Cole on his major tournament battles with the Portuguese icon

England and Portugal met twice at major tournaments in the 2000s

During the mid-2000s, few one-on-one duels in international football were as thrilling as Cristiano Ronaldo’s battles against Ashley Cole.

England and Portugal were pitted together in the knockout stages of the 2004 European Championship and the World Cup two years later, as the pair - widely considered the best in their respective positions - battled on the world stage.

And while Cole and Ronaldo were familiar from their Premier League meetings, these battles in major tournaments are the ones that remain emblazoned in the memories of supporters.

Ashley Cole on facing Cristiano Ronaldo on the world stage

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Cole would win 107 England caps over a 14-year international career during which he established himself as perhaps the best left-back that the Three Lions have ever produced, but these battles with the Portuguese icon would push him to his limits.

“It was never just me, I had players who helped,” Cole tells FourFourTwo when asked about these battles.