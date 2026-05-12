Ex-Arsenal youngster draws Ronaldo comparisons after incredible goal rush

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The centre forward has been in sensational form since his move to Serie-A

BOLOGNA, ITALY - APRIL 25: Donyell Malen of AS Roma looks on during the Serie A match between Bologna FC 1909 and AS Roma at Renato Dall&amp;apos;Ara Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)
Donyell Malen has scored 14 goals in 18 games at Roma (Image credit: Getty Images)